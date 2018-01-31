City hall amends smoking bylaws amid marijuana legalization
In Saskatoon, consuming marijuana will follow the same rules as smoking and vaping (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 7:36PM CST
Saskatoon is changing its smoking bylaws to include marijuana regulations.
The city approved recommendations to have marijuana use fall under the same rules as smoking and vaping.
Smoking marijuana will not be allowed in outdoor parks, restaurant patios or city-owned facilities.
Further rules about where marijuana can be consumed will come from provincial legislation, according to the city.
More Stories
- ‘I just wanted to scare them,' Stanley’s son testifies hearing father say 2
- City hall amends smoking bylaws amid marijuana legalization
- ‘It’s a culture of tough it out or suck it up’: Sask. producers pushing for mental health awareness
- Manslaughter charge laid in death of La Ronge man
- Lunar showstopper: Rare super blue blood moon awes and wows 4
- Saskatoon Police deploy Tasers
- SaskAlert mistakenly warns people of wildfire and flood 1
- Saskatoon tries a new way to help residents warm-up to winter