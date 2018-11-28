City fires director of environment
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:42PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:45PM CST
City of Saskatoon administrator Brenda Wallace has been fired, according to multiple sources.
Wallace, who was director of environmental and corporate initiatives, helped produce several reports recommending major changes to how residents are charged for waste collection.
City Council approved the place earlier this month.
City manager Jeff Jorgenson said the city will not comment on Wallace’s termination as it does not publicly discuss employee matters.