City administration is recommending the City of Saskatoon change the taxi bylaw to charge passengers who make a mess in cabs.

Administrators are proposing the taxi bylaw include a “cleaning fee” of $100 for passengers who urinate, vomit or defecate in a cab.

The fee would be added to a taxi fare if bodily fluids are left behind in the cab and would be paid at the end of a taxi trip, according to a city report set to be tabled next week.

The city report says “bodily fluids” would have to be clearly defined under the bylaw. Administration says it would avoid people from being charged for things like muddy shoes.

City administration is proposing taxi drivers submit video evidence to the city in each case when a cleaning fee is charged.

A formal appeal process would be included in the bylaw for passengers who dispute the fee.

There would also be new offences for improperly charging the cleaning fee and not reporting it to the city.

City administration says several issues would have to be addressed before the cleaning fee could be added to the taxi bylaw.

Under the current bylaw, allowing drivers to impose a fee on top of the metered rate could be considered an “unlawful delegation of city council’s authority.” The report says there would have to be “clear and unambiguous conditions” for implementing the fee.

Administrators also recommend the cleaning fee be waived for passengers unable to pay it at the end of a taxi trip.

The issue is expected to be discussed Monday at the city’s transportation committee meeting.