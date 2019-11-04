City employee detained by Saskatoon police after report of sanding truck driving erratically
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 12:46PM CST
SASKATOON -- A city employee was detained by police early Monday morning after a report of erratic driving involving a City of Saskatoon one-tonne sanding truck.
"At this point, there have been no reports of injuries, property damage or theft," Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction, said in a news release.
Separate investigations by the City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Police Service are underway, he said.