City crews were kept busy Friday morning clearing snow and sanding after a six centimetre dump of snow overnight.

Streets, bridges, overpasses and other high-traffic areas may be icy and snow-packed, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

The city said 24 graders, 10 sanders and six plows are clearing snow and applying salt and sand.

According to police, there were 11 crashes since the snow began to fall overnight. None resulted in injuries.

