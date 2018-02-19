Renaming the Traffic Bridge could be up for discussion by city councillors.

A report is expected to be tabled at City Hall on Tuesday, provicing more information on a request to rename the Traffic Bridge the Truth and Reconciliation Bridge. The naming advisory committee received the request in May of 2017.

The planning and development committee is recommending the name not be changed due to the historical purpose behind the Traffic Bridge name.

It says the impact of changing the name would be city-wide, would require much more public input and city council would have to provide further direction on community engagement.

The Traffic Bridge was officially named in 2007 in celebration of the Centennial Year of the Bridge. It was the first bridge built in Saskatoon for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

In 2016, the city voted to name the new North Commuter Parkway Bridge in recognition of an Indigenous event, figure or concept, as part of the city’s reconciliation efforts.