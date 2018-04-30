City council votes in favour of fire pit restrictions
Fire pit. (file)
Published Monday, April 30, 2018
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 1:37PM CST
City council has voted in favour of introducing a ban on backyard fire pits in Saskatoon.
In a close 6-5 vote, councilors agreed with new restrictions to open air fire pits in a meeting Monday afternoon.
The new rules would prohibit the use of open air fire pits before 2 p.m., and after 11p.m.
It's been a contentious issue in the city, with many strong opinions for and against the new rules.
An online petition has garnered thousands of signatures opposing the restrictions.