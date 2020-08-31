SASKATOON -- During its meeting Monday, Saskatoon City Council will decide whether to make wearing a face mask mandatory on city buses.

The proposal to require masks for Saskatoon Transit users cleared a city committee last week.

However, the recommendation still needs council approval before it comes into effect.

City administration put forth the mask recommendation to allow buses to operate at full capacity while keeping people safe from the spread of COVID-19.

In its report to council, city administration said free, disposable non-medical face masks will be provided to transit riders from Sept. 1 to 14 to help with the transition.

This is a developing story. More details to come.