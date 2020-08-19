SASKATOON -- City councillors and the Mayor are being asked to approve a proposed whistleblower policy from city administration.

The ‘Whistleblower Protection Policy’ would provide a framework for City employees who want to speak out about potential wrongdoing by management or other colleagues.

Councillor Randy Donauer first inquired about a whistleblower policy in 2016.

A report from city administration outlines several aspects of the policy including prohibiting retaliation against employees when they disclose wrongdoing, ensures they are not subject to reprisal from management or supervisors, and allows for the creation of a ‘whistleblower protection program’ which would be overseen by the City’s internal auditor.

“The intent is to provide an independent, objective, and confidential channel for employees and service providers to report suspected wrongdoing. All reports emerging from the process are subject to an appropriate investigation and resolution,” the report reads.

The report does note a number of limitations to the proposed policy.

It would not address situations involving personal or personnel issues such as bullying or harassment or disagreements between an employee and the organization over issues such as processes or vacation time. It would also not cover situations reflective of weak management practices such as a poor supervisor.

“These types of issues are properly addressed through other workplace policies, human resource processes, and collective bargaining agreements,” the report states.

The policy would not apply to City Council members, those part of the City’s statutory boards or directors and employees of controlled corporations such as Sasktel Centre, TCU Place and Remai Modern.

“Allegations of wrongdoing directed at Members of Council are addressed via its Code of Conduct and the City’s Integrity Commissioner. The controlled corporations and statutory boards are independent entities who adopt their own policies. However, the City does encourage these bodies to adopt similar policies where appropriate,” the report says.

The policy is on the agenda for the next Governance and Priorities meeting on Monday at City Hall