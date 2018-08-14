City Council to consider speed limit changes
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 12:54PM CST
The City of Saskatoon Transportation Committee has asked City Council to impose a 60 km/h speed limit on McCormand Drive from Central Avenue to Wanuskewin road, including the new Chief Mistawasis Bridge.
The speed limit was supposed to be 70 km/h but a committee report said the lower limit would be consistent with surrounding roadways.
The committee recommends speed limits also be lowered by 10 km/h on parts of Betts Avenue, Clarence Avenue, Stonebridge Boulevard and Eighth Street. The committee also recommends lowering the limit on a section of College Drive and Highway 41.
Council will still have to approve any changes.