

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon Transportation Committee has asked City Council to impose a 60 km/h speed limit on McCormand Drive from Central Avenue to Wanuskewin road, including the new Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

The speed limit was supposed to be 70 km/h but a committee report said the lower limit would be consistent with surrounding roadways.

The committee recommends speed limits also be lowered by 10 km/h on parts of Betts Avenue, Clarence Avenue, Stonebridge Boulevard and Eighth Street. The committee also recommends lowering the limit on a section of College Drive and Highway 41.

Council will still have to approve any changes.