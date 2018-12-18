Carole Tokaruk has had strong opinions about abortion since she had her first child.

In September, she wrote a letter to the City proposing Jan. 21 to Jan. 28 be ‘Respect for Life Week.’ She said the letter also discussed the possibility of a pro-life flag-raising.

“We didn’t have a flag we still don’t have a flag, we’re thinking to borrow Prince Albert’s maybe,” Tokaruk said.

City councillors discussed Tokaruk’s request on Monday. Councillors voted 8-3 to reject the proclamation for a ‘Respect for Life Week.’

Some councillors claim Tokaruk wasn’t clear enough and failed to explain exactly what she wanted the ‘Respect for Life Week’ to entail.

Coun. Hilary Gough voted against the proclamation and said it doesn’t benefit all people in Saskatoon.

“If I’m not seeing clear indication of what the benefit is to the majority of residents in Saskatoon, that gives me cause to wonder if it does meet the criteria,” Gough said.

A proclamation is a formal request asking the mayor or council to publically recognize an event. They are submitted to city clerks. If clerks believe the proclamation meets the policy criteria, it is put on the agenda for councilors to discuss.

Coun. Randy Donauer was one of three councillors who voted in favour of the proclamation and said it’s not up to him to make that call.

“Residents of Saskatoon are entitled to this if they’d like to apply for it. It’s not our job to pick winners and losers and get involved in these kinds of debates,” he said.

Proclamations and flag raisings are usually approved by council, however Donhaur said councillors paid more attention to this proclamation than to others. He said he was put in an uncomfortable situation.

The City of Prince Albert recently refused to fly a pro-life flag. Soon after, it got rid of its guest flag policy that allowed courtesy flags to be flown outside city hall.

Tokaruk said she’s disappointed her request was denied, but said she plans on getting more acquainted and educated with the proclamation process so when she files next year there isn’t any uncertainty.

The city clerk has said denying or approving similar requests in other municipalities has led to challenges with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Saskatoon doesn’t have a policy on flag raisings; instead it’s up to council to come to a decision.

According to councillors, the proclamation policy and flag raisings are being reviewed by city administration