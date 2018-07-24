

CTV Saskatoon





City council is moving forward with rules about how ride-sharing service, like Uber and Lyft, will operate in Saskatoon.

In a Monday meeting, council suggested the city solicitor draft two separate bylaw.

The drafted bylaws will lay out rules for ride-sharing and taxi companies such as minimum fares, safety features and driver screening.

The bylaws still need to be approved by council.

--Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story indicated city council approved a bylaw for ride-sharing services. The bylaws are not yet approved. CTV News regrets the error.