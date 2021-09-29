SASKATOON -- During a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning, City Council will discuss whether to call on the premier and health minister to introduce limits on gathering sizes in the Saskatoon area to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

City administration is asking Mayor Charlie Clark to write a letter on behalf of council to ask for a limit of 15 people at private gatherings in Saskatoon, including household gatherings.

The Saskatoon area is the province's COVID-19 hotspot, with more than 1,167 active cases as of Tuesday's provincial update.

Administration is also recommending a limit of 150 people at bingo halls, event centres, theatres, casinos, art galleries, libraries and recreational facilities or one-third of current capacity, whichever is less.

Under the proposal, similar limits would be in place for public and private indoor gatherings and public outdoor gatherings.

Event facilities requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours old would be exempted from the rules.

"(City) administration determined that the gathering restriction measures are necessary to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatoon," administration says in a report prepared in advance of the meeting.

City administration came to the conclusion after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority Saskatoon Medical Health Officer and "important stakeholders and partners," the report says.

A localized approach to public health measures is not without precedent in Saskatchewan, with the province moving to ban private gatherings in Regina earlier this year as the city battled a variant-fuelled COVID-19 surge.

The proposed letter would also ask that the province-wide masking mandate remain in place instead of being lifted in October as Premier Scott Moe indicated when announcing the measure.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.