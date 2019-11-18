New rules are in the works for drivers and cyclists in Saskatoon.

Proposed amendments to the cycling bylaw, approved by City Council on Monday, require drivers to leave a one-metre buffer when overtaking a cyclist on a two-way, single lane street.

Cyclists would also have to leave one meter of space when overtaking pedestrians.

Council also wants a report on maintaining a provision which forces cyclists to use bike lanes where they are located.

The new bylaw does not make helmets mandatory, however the city will encourage cyclists to use helmets.

Council still needs to formally approve the bylaw once it’s drawn up by administration.