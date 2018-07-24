Saskatoon city council has approved bylaws for ride-sharing services including Uber and Lyft, which are interested in operating in Saskatoon.

Council has agreed the minimum fare for ride-sharing companies must be the same as the minimum fares for taxis in the city.

Drivers will also have to undergo a criminal record check and be screened for convictions of sexual offences.

The city will also require ride-sharing companies to have decals on operating vehicles.

Council has asked administration to come up with provisions to ensure people with mobility issues are supported in both taxis and ride-sharing vehicles.