City could spend half-million to fix pipes prone to freezing
A city crew in Saskatoon works to repair a frozen water connection in early 2019.
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 12:00PM CST
There could be a fix on the way for many of the water connections that kept repair crews working overtime last winter.
City administration is asking council to allocate $500,000 to investigate and repair water connections prone to freezing.
According to a report from city administration, the focus would be on high-priority locations, 45 in total, where connections have frozen multiple times.
The proposal cleared the city’s utilities committee during its meeting Monday, but will need council approval to move forward.