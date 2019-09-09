There could be a fix on the way for many of the water connections that kept repair crews working overtime last winter.

City administration is asking council to allocate $500,000 to investigate and repair water connections prone to freezing.

According to a report from city administration, the focus would be on high-priority locations, 45 in total, where connections have frozen multiple times.

The proposal cleared the city’s utilities committee during its meeting Monday, but will need council approval to move forward.