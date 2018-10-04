

City administration want councillors to consider lowering speed limits in Saskatoon’s residential streets – from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

According to a city administration report, reducing speed limits would improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“By lowering the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, the survival rate would improve by 40 per cent,” the report reads, adding that 69 people were killed on Saskatoon roads between 2007 and 2016.

The report referenced Okotoks, Alta who dropped residential speed limits to 40 km/h and saw a 31 per cent reduction in total vehicle collisions.

Some busy roads, like Taylor Street and Clarence Avenue, would be exempt from speed limit reductions.

School and playground zones could also be subject to a speed limit reduction, according to the report

It’s estimated to cost $50,000 to implement the speed limit changes.

City councillors are set to consider the changes in a meeting on Tuesday.