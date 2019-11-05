The City of Saskatoon has until the end of the year to find $1.2 million to offset a projected deficit.

The bulk of the deficit stems from ongoing funding shortfalls in the city’s waste-handling services, its Green Cart program and compost depots. This budget item accounts for a $2 million deficit.

“Traditionally we’ve been on the conservative side as the year goes on and as we get closer to year-end we find that the forecasts are slightly inflated and so we’re not overly concerned about any major deficit at year-end,” said Kerry Tarasoff, the city’s chief financial officer.

“We should be fine towards year end.”

Leisure centre programming is also hurting the city’s bottom line to the tune of $747,000. The city reports temporary closures to the Saskatoon Field House, Harry Bailey and Shaw Centre facilities for maintenance resulted in a $146,000 less revenue than expected.

A downward trend in leisure centre admissions produced a $470,000 shortfall. Reduced school visits to these centres also resulted in an $89,000 shortfall.

The cost to maintain the Remai Modern art gallery contributed $571,000 to the deficit.

To help offset the growing deficit the city’s finance committee heard the city is taking $1.6 million in surplus funds from the provincial municipal revenue sharing fund, bringing the projected deficit to $1.2 million.