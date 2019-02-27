Drivers in Saskatoon could soon see more photo radar on city streets.

A report going to the Transportation Committee outlines how the photo radar program could be expanded and possible areas where photo radar could be placed.

Currently, one camera is rotated amongst five locations on Circle Drive and one between five school zone areas.

City administration is recommending two more photo radar cameras be added to existing locations. In addition, it wants to add eight more school zone locations for two extra cameras to rotate between.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance began the photo radar program as a pilot in 2015.

Last fall, the government announced the program would become permanent. SGI says the Photo Speed Enforcement Committee will be taking requests for Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants along with new locations for photo radar.

Since the project began, Saskatoon has received over a million dollars in revenue from the program.

“In 2015 through 2017, the City has received on average $613,000 per year from the PSE program, which has been allocated to traffic safety initiatives,” the report said.

But a new funding formula could mean less money for the city going forward. The report says the city will now receive 10 per cent of revenues as opposed to the 34 per cent the city received under the pilot project formula. The other 90 per cent of the revenue will go towards the traffic safety fund, the general revenue fund for the Province and to cover costs incurred by SGI.

The Transportation Committee’s next meeting is Monday at City Hall.