Saskatoon city councillors have defeated a suggestion to introduce bi-weekly black cart pickup in the spring and summer months.

That proposal was up for discussion Monday during a meeting of the city’s Governance and Priorities Committee.

A city administration report outlined how the move could save the city $500,000 but also might lead to overfilled waste carts and odour complaints.

City Council requested the report in July during a meeting focused on the city’s budget.

The city currently collects waste bi-weekly each year from November to April.

During Monday’s committee meeting, councillors effectively put the potential plan on hold by voting down a pair of motions, preventing council from considering the option in the upcoming budget.