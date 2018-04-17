

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon city council committee is giving the go-ahead for a partial fence to be built around a water retention pond where a boy drowned last fall.

Building the 1.2-metre high fence to separate Ecole Dundonald School from the nearby pond was among recommendations in a city report last month. The committee pushed forward the recommendation Monday, and went one step further, also calling for a similar fence to be built at a pond near Lakeview School.

The recommendations were made following the death of kindergarten student Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi, who was found unresponsive in a pond near Dundonald School on Sept. 11 and pronounced dead in hospital. The five-year-old’s parents have since sued Saskatoon Public Schools and the city, alleging negligence.

City council still needs to give final approval before the fences are built.