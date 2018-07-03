

CTV Saskatoon





Some parking tickets given out on July 2 will be cancelled or refunded, according to the City of Saskatoon.

The city issued a news release Tuesday, stating it had “received a number of inquiries regarding” parking tickets for unpaid time in paid-parking areas handed out on the statutory holiday — which landed one day after Sunday’s Canada Day.

Saskatoon’s “Traffic Bylaw says paid flex parking is not required to be paid on Canada Day, which fell on Sunday this year,” the news release stated. “Because the Traffic Bylaw refers to specific days rather than using the general term ‘statutory holiday,’ there is no automatic extension to the following Monday when a statutory holiday falls on a Sunday.”

The city’s public service announcements ahead of the long weekend did state payment would be required for July 2, but, according to the city, tickets given out that day for unpaid time in paid-parking areas will still be refunded or cancelled “as a courtesy.”

The cancellations and refunds will be automated.

Anyone who paid for parking through a credit card or the app will also be automatically refunded. Those who paid for parking in cash can be refunded by providing their licence plate number or parking receipt to city hall, the city said.