Cyclists might no longer be required to use bike lanes if a proposed change to the bike bylaw is approved.

City Administration is recommending that cyclists not be required to use bike lanes, even while travelling down streets that have them.

In a report, administration says it will allow cyclists to travel faster if they feel comfortable biking in traffic.

“The above recommendation was provided primarily in consideration for people cycling who are comfortable riding with traffic and are able to sustain higher travel speeds may choose to ride in the traffic lanes with motor vehicles,” the report reads.

The proposed change initially came to city council in November as part of a number of recommended amendments to the bike bylaw.

But councillors wanted administration to report back on the current section of the bylaw that says cyclists must use bike lanes where they are located.

Council did approve other amendments to the cycling bylaw, which required drivers to leave a one-metre buffer when overtaking a cyclist on a two-way, single lane street. Cyclists would also have to leave one meter of space when overtaking pedestrians.

Administration is also recommending that children under the age of 14 be permitted to cycle on sidewalks.

Before council gets to vote on the recommended changes, the report will first be tabled at the next Planning and Development committee meeting on Monday at City Hall.