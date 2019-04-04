As food truck operators gear up for another season, the city is looking at expanding the scope of licensing requirements.

A report from city administration is recommending that all food trucks operating at special events be licensed.

“In addition to addressing health and safety considerations, a universal licensing requirement ensures an equitable application of the regulations for all food truck and trailer vendors.” the report reads.

Food truck operators don’t currently need a license if they only operate at special events and festivals.

The recommendation in the report calls for the off-street food truck license program to cover all food trucks that operate at special events and festivals. The city says an annual business license for an off-street food truck is $500.

City Administration estimates 13 mobile vendors operated unlicensed at special events last year.

A pilot program began in 2017 to allow food trucks and trailers to operate adjacent to parks in residential areas. The program was extended through 2018 and included changes to the application process, waiving fees for on-street parking and allow vendors to operate near schools as long as they had permission of the school.

Administration is recommending the pilot program be extended for another season to allow licensed vendors an opportunity to operate adjacent to neighbourhood parks in residential areas.