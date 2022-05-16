Cirque du Soleil's OVO coming to Saskatoon

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its insect-themed show to Saskatoon later this year.

OVO will take over the stage from July 27 to 31 at SaskTel Centre.

The entertainment company describes the show an "explosion of energy and movement."

"The show plunges the audience into the hidden universe alive at our feet, an ecosystem teeming with life and unseen beings," Cirque du Soleil says on its website.

Tickets go on sale for the general public May 24, 2022.

However, tickets can be purchased in advance by joining Club Cirque.