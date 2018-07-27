

CTV Saskatoon





Circle Drive southbound ramp to Eighth Street will be reduced to one lane for seven weeks, starting Monday.

The city says the lane closure is due to water main inspections under the ramp.

During the work, drivers will still be able to turn left or right onto Eighth Street.

The city is reminding drivers to reduce speeds to 60 km/h in work zones.

As of May 1, the base amount on speeding fines have increased by $30 and the fine per kilometre over the speed limit has doubled.