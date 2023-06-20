Circle Drive Bridge construction nears halfway mark

Construction on Saskatoon's Circle Drive Bridge is nearing the halfway point.

The 40-year-old bridge is in the midst of a more than nine-month project with concrete repairs on the surface, piers and abutment, as well as a replacement of the interior barrier on the bridge.

On Sunday, crews will move over to the eastbound lanes of the bridge once the finishing touches on the westbound lanes are complete.

"We are currently right on schedule," the city's director of asset management said. "The completion date is the end of October. However, we are always hopeful that due to the efficiencies they've learned from the first half, they'll be able to take some of those lessons learned and maybe be a little faster in the second half."

Grabowski said the project is also on budget, with no major disruptions or other delays experienced during the first half of construction.

Mark Stevens, the owner of Wiseguys Mattresses, is growing tired of looking out his front window along Circle Drive and seeing traffic at a standstill.

"Every year, they seem to be shutting this road down for two, three months or more to do something," Stevens said. "If it's not paving, it's new curbs, sewer, it just doesn't seem to stop."

"This is almost going to be the entire year."

With little else to do but exercise his waning patience, Stevens isn't exactly looking forward to the remaining months of construction.

"You just gotta sit there and grin and bear it, I guess," he said.

Traffic flows will not be adjusted during the move to the other side of the bridge. As it has been since the winter, two lanes of traffic will flow east toward Preston Crossing, with one lane moving in the other direction.

Adam Lorenz is very familiar with traffic problems. He runs Modern Martial Arts Center on Venture Crescent and is a registered psychologist out of his office in River Heights. Bridge construction is affecting both of his businesses.

But he refuses to let it bother him too much.

"We can't do construction during the winter, then the winter wrecks our roads and we gotta keep our infrastructure up. We get a little spoiled and if it takes you a little longer to get where you're going, then that's ok," he said.

"If you're kind to each other and show each other some patience, we'll be ok."

The last time Circle Drive North Bridge caused this kind of traffic disruption was when a third lane was added in both directions in 2005.