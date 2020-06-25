SASKATOON -- Lights, camera, action! Two of Canada’s largest cinema chains are slated to reopen on July 3 after being closed for more than three months due to COVID-19.

Both Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas announced Wednesday that they will be reopening some theatres, including Saskatchewan locations, with new safety measures and restrictions after being forced to close in mid-March.

Movie theatres can reopen on June 29 under the province’s Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

However, Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said they needed more time to ensure safety for staff and movie-goers at their six Saskatchewan locations.

“Going through each and every one of our processes, going through all of our buildings. Looking at the touch points between our guests and our cast members to see what changes we need to put in place,” she told CTV News.

Some people in Saskatoon said they’re excited to experience the big silver screen again as long as people are being cautious.

“I think it’s a good thing if it’s within the COVID restrictions and people aren’t going if they’re sick,” Kira Decoste said.

Another local, Connor Musselman, said, “I think it’s probably fine. I think everybody is taking their precautions.”

“I’m looking forward to going to the theatre and also taking my daughter there,” Pjman Shahramyar said.

However, the movie-going experience will look different.

The province requires movie and live theatres to operate at no more than 30 per cent capacity and ensure physical distancing is maintained.

The province is also telling theatres to make sure guests show up close to their show time and leave directly after to avoid large gatherings.

All things Van Lange said Cineplex will be doing.

“Making sure that you have the provincial guidelines of two metres between each of the guests and that includes in the auditorium where we are blocking out every other row and asking our guests to sit in pairs,” she said.

Van Lange said capacity will be reduced by 60 to 80 per cent.

Show times will also be staggered to ensure guests are not going in and out at the same time, she said.

Cineplex staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and are recommending but not requiring guests to wear masks.

Van Lange said core concessions like popcorn and candy will be offered but things like poutine and pizza will have to wait.

Guests are required to pay with debit or credit instead of cash.

COVID-19 not only shut down theatres but also movie productions, causing some releases to be delayed until later this summer and even into the fall.

“We are anticipating the summer blockbusters to come out closer to the end of July, mid-to-end of July. So in the initial phase of our opening, we’ll be premiering some previously released titles but they also have a pretty sweet price point, so any experience, any showtime will be $5.”

Landmark Cinemas is also expected to open on July 3 and will have similar health and safety measures in place.