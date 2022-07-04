Christopher Lake, Sask. man killed in single-vehicle rollover

A single-vehicle rollover has claimed the life of a 60-year-old Christopher Lake man.

The crash occurred on June 29, according to an RCMP news release sent on Monday.

Just before 6 p.m., the crash on a grid road located north of Holbein was reported to RCMP in the area.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

His family has been notified, RCMP said.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation into the crash.