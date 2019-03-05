Christopher Lake bar goes up in flames
Flames are seen billowing from the Christopher Lake Heritage Hotel and bar. (Submitted photo/Hanley Heli)
Fire crews responded to a fire at the Christopher Lake Heritage Hotel and bar Tuesday morning.
Flames could be seen shooting from the building as smoke billowed into the air.
The bar appears to be heavily damaged.
There is no word yet on any injuries, the cause of the fire, or the full extent of the damages.
