Temporary Christmas tree drop off sites are now open throughout Saskatoon.

There are six drop off site across the city:

Lawson Heights Recycling Depot – Primrose Dr. by the Lawson Civic Centre

University Heights Recycling Depot – Lowe Rd.

Meadowgreen Recycling Depot – corner of 22nd St. West and Witney Ave.

George Ward Pool parking lot – 5th St. & Grosvenor Ave.

Wildwood Golf Course parking lot – 4050 8th St. East

Doukhobor Society parking lot - 525 Avenue I South at 17th St.

These drop off sites will be accepting natural Christmas trees for recycling from December 26 to January 31.

Trees will then be chipped and recycled at the City’s Compost Depot.

Everyone is reminded to make sure that all decorations and ornaments are removed before the trees are dropped off. There will not be any curbside pickup for tree recycling this year.