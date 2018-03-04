Former NHL player Chris Phillips, returned to his old stomping grounds in Prince Albert on Saturday, as he was inducted into the Raiders Wall of Honour.

The former Raiders defenceman played two seasons for the team from 1995 to 1997, where he was named WHL rookie of the year in 1996, and WHL top defenceman in 1997.

Phillips was selected as the first overall pick in the 1996 NHL entry draft by the Ottawa Senators, where he spent his entire NHL career.

It's been nearly 20 years since Phillips has been in Prince Albert. He says it's an honour to be recognized and is excited to be back in the city that welcomed him into the hockey community.

“You know, for anyone that moves on, it's the stepping stone to getting to the NHL. There was some, when I came in, some great history, a great group of guys that welcomed me in.” Phillips said.

Before moving on to the NHL, Phillips spent his last WHL season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.