The Government of China has put a stop to canola shipments from Winnipeg- based company Richardson International.

“China is our number-one customer of canola seed and we’re concerned about it,” stated Minister of Agriculture David Merit.

According to Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, Canada shipped $2.6 billion in canola product to China last year, and $1.82 billion came from Saskatchewan.

“Roughly half of everything that’s shipped in terms of canola to China comes from Saskatchewan,” said STEP CEO Chris Dekker. “It’s significant.”

The situation has Saskatchewan farmers nervous.

“It scares me that China could do something like that,” said farmer Murray McConnell, who added he relies on Richardson International to get his product to market.

The provincial government says it has offered to help the federal agriculture minister work to resolve the issue with China.