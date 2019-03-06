

CTV Saskatoon





The Government of China has put a stop to canola shipments from Winnipeg-based company Richardson International.

“China is our number one customer of canola seed and we’re concerned about it,” stated Minister of Agriculture David Merit.

According to Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, Canada shipped $2.6 billion in canola product to China last year, and $1.82 billion came from Saskatchewan.

“Roughly half of everything that’s shipped in terms of canola to China comes from Saskatchewan,” said STEP CEO Chris Dekker. “It’s significant.”

The situation has Saskatchewan farmers nervous.

“It scares me that China could do something like that,” said farmer Murray McConnell, who added he relies on Richardson International to get his product to market.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it is blocking some imports of Canadian canola due to fears of insect infestation, in what some suggest is just the latest swipe against the Canadian government for arresting a top Chinese tech executive.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China suspended canola imports from a Canadian company "in accordance with laws and regulations and international practice."

Lu cited "harmful organisms" he did not further identify as a threat, adding that China's government "needs to protect the health and safety of its own people."

"I can tell you responsibly that the Chinese government's decision is definitely well-founded. Upon verification, China customs has recently detected dangerous pests in canola imported from Canada many times," Lu said.

One of Canada's largest grain processors, Richardson International Ltd., said Tuesday that China had revoked its permit to export canola there amid allegations of an infestation. Canada disputes that claim.

The provincial government says it has offered to help the federal agriculture minister work to resolve the issue with China.

Many see the measure as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder.

Canada is proceeding with an extradition hearing for Meng following her December arrest at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud charges for allegedly misleading banks about the company's dealings with Iran. Meng was set to return to British Columbia Supreme Court for a hearing Wednesday.

With Canadian Press files