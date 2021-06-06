SASKATOON -- Chimes rang through through downtown Saskatoon at noon out of respect for the 215 children whose bodies were discovered in unmarked graves at a B.C. Indian Residential School.

Bishop Chris Harper said a prayer in front of the cathedral as the chimes rang. Harper, who grew up in Onion Lake Cree Nation said his mother attended one of the two residential schools in Onion Lake and as a bishop in Saskatoon, he said he strives to make amends.

"Today we at St. John’s Cathedral take a moment to ring the bells to acknowledge the struggle that we as Canadians, we as Christians, we as people of faith, struggle with and are paying with the reality of finding more remains of our little ones," Harper said.

He added the residential schools in Canada have affected all Canadians and it's up to all Canadians to work towards a collective healing through truth and reconciliation.

"The residential schools have affected generations, have affected all of us," he said. "My mother who went to residential school and the way she was taught and raised in the residential school has affected my family and I work everyday to try and find healing."

Harper noted the residential schools in Canada harmed generations of Indigenous people and to get to this point today, it has taken seven generations, Harper said.

"Andd it will take that long at least to get to true healing so there’s a lot of work for us to do not only in the church but especially for us people of faith."

Chimes at St. John's Cathedral rang 215 times for the 215 children whose remains were found in an unmarked gravesite at a residential school near Kamloops, B.C., last week.