SASKATOON -- We can expect slightly warmer than normal temperatures, without too much in the way of wind.

The early part of the week appears to be a pinch cooler, with plus temperatures set to return by Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -4 C

Evening: -7 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -15 C

Afternoon High: -8 C

Wednesday – Cloudy.

Morning Low: -16 C

Afternoon High: -4 C