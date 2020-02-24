Chilly morning gives way to a decent Monday: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 6:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- We can expect slightly warmer than normal temperatures, without too much in the way of wind.
The early part of the week appears to be a pinch cooler, with plus temperatures set to return by Thursday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -4 C
Evening: -7 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -15 C
Afternoon High: -8 C
Wednesday – Cloudy.
Morning Low: -16 C
Afternoon High: -4 C