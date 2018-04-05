

Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it’s hired 54 of the 70 full-time pediatric positions that will work at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, set to open in the fall of 2019.

"We are looking to recruit the best doctors available and to bring the standards of care here for our children of Saskatchewan as high as possible," Dr. Laurentiu Givelichian, the head of pediatrics for the health authority, said.

The physicians hired will not only work at the children’s hospital, but will also be mandated to visit clinics across the province. For that reason, Givelichian is looking at more Canadian-trained physicians.

"Part of their teaching is to be comfortable with the different types of cultures that we have here in Saskatchewan. As you know, in northern Saskatchewan, we have a big… Indigenous population that will be using our facility and our service in the future."

The health authority’s aim is to have 80 per cent of their physicians be Canadian-trained.