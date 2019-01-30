The Children’s Discovery Museum will now be called Nutrien Wonderhub.

It’s important that the name is easy for children to pronounce and no longer contains the word “museum”, according to Wonderhub’s executive director, Amanda McReynolds Doran.

“It’s not very easy for a four year old to say, ‘Mom, I want to go to the Nutrien Discovery Museum on the Saskatchewan.’ But what is easy for kids to remember is something that’s creative and short and descriptive – Wonderhub,” Doran said.

“It’s also great because it takes the word ‘museum’ out of the title. Kids tend to think of a museum as something different than what we are. We are loud, we are active, we are hands on.”

The name change comes as the facility is under construction at the former Mendal Art Gallery.

A crocheted playground, 3D printer, green screen and mine simulator are all in the works at Wonderhub.

The new facility is slated to open in the spring.