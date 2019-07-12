

CTV Saskatoon





A 37-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man are in custody following a dangerous driving incident that resulted several hit and run collisions.

Police received a report Thursday afternoon of a hit and run at the intersection of Faithfull Avenue and 51st Street.

A vehicle was rear ended by a purple minivan while stopped at the traffic lights, police say.

The minivan then fled the scene. Witnesses followed the vehicle and alerted police. The vehicle proceeded to Highway 16 and Auction Road while being driven erratically and striking other vehicles in the process, police say.

According to police, a man was seen jumping from the vehicle and fleeing on foot. The SPS Air Support Unit was able to spot the man from the air and direct ground units to his location where he was arrested.

The minivan changed direction and headed back into the city where patrol officers found it in a parking lot of a hotel on Circle Drive, police say. A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Upon further investigation, police say officers determined three children were in the minivan during the incident. They also found items believed to be connected to an earlier shoplifting incident at a drug store on Primrose Drive, and found the woman to be in possession of needles and other drug paraphernalia.

No one was hurt during the incident.