Child sex offence charges laid against Saskatoon man
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 2:17PM CST
A Saskatoon man suspected of arranging to sexually abuse a child has been charged, RCMP say.
Investigators with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the 35-year-old on Thursday.
Officers began investigating the man’s online activity earlier this month. He allegedly tried to arrange, through a woman, to commit a sexual offence against a child, Mounties said in a news release.
He’s facing a charge of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.
The man’s next court appearance is set for Thursday in Saskatoon Provincial Court.
