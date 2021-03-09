SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon family hit hard by a house fire last month is now pleading for the return of their child's adaptive bike.

"The bike really was one of the few things we were clinging to. I was looking forward to being out with Red," Tobi-Dawne Smith told CTV News over Facebook Messenger.

A devastating fire tore through Smith's Mayfair neighbourhood home in early February. The fire claimed the lives of six family pets and caused $100,000 in damage.

Smith said the bike was still being kept at the home and the family isn't precisely sure when it was taken. She said the bike's theft has been reported to police.

The specialized bike is worth more than $3,000, according to Smith.

"It’s a lot more stable, and when Red was too big for even the largest training wheels we knew we needed something to give that extra stability. Kids deserve the freedom of a bike," Smith said.

Smith said she's hopeful the bike will be found because it is so unique.

"It’s incredibly visible and will stand out in a crowd. It’s one of the things they loved about it. It’s a super bike."