Child porn-related charges laid against Saskatoon man after investigation in Arizona
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 11:15AM CST
A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography-related charges following an investigation that began in Phoenix, Arizona.
Homeland Security in Phoenix began an investigation in March 2017 after receiving information that a youth had been communicating online with a man from Canada.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 32-year-old man at a home in Saskatoon Thursday.
The Saskatoon man was charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
The man appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court and was released on a number of conditions Friday.
He is set to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court court on May 10.