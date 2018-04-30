

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography-related charges following an investigation that began in Phoenix, Arizona.

Homeland Security in Phoenix began an investigation in March 2017 after receiving information that a youth had been communicating online with a man from Canada.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 32-year-old man at a home in Saskatoon Thursday.

The Saskatoon man was charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The man appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court and was released on a number of conditions Friday.

He is set to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court court on May 10.