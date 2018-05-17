A man convicted of nearly 100 child pornography-related offences has been deemed a long-term offender by a Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench judge.

Crown and defence lawyers issued a joint submission this week to designate Shane Pattison a long-term offender, and, on Thursday, Justice Richard Danyliuk accepted the submission in full.

The submission sought long-term offender designation for Pattison as well as a seven-year prison sentence followed by a 10-year supervision order.

Pattison, 28, was handed a five-year sentence in 2012 after pleading guilty to 53 child pornography-related charges. The sentence was one of the longest handed down in Saskatchewan for similar offences.

He was caught viewing child porn at a halfway house in 2015, almost immediately after he left prison on legislated statutory release.

Last June, he pleaded guilty to 41 counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing it.

None of Pattison’s convictions include hands-on offending.

Pattison must be included in the sex offender registry for life, as part of his sentence. He’s banned for life from using the internet unless for a use approved by the courts; from being anywhere people under the age of 16 frequent, including parks, swimming pools and playgrounds; and from being employed or a volunteer in which he’d be in a position of trust or authority to anyone under 16. He also can’t be in contact with any under the age of 16 unless supervised.