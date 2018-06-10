

Brittany Rosen, CTV Regina





A young girl is in hospital after being injured by a canine during a Saskatoon police pursuit.

According to a news release from police, the girl is eight-years-old. However, her father says she is six.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 100 block of Avenue L South. The report said there were weapons involved and that two men had fled the scene on foot.

When police arrived on scene, they began a pursuit involving one of their canines. During the pursuit of the suspects, the dog rounded a corner of a building in the 100 block of Avenue M South and latched onto the girl, who was unrelated to the crime. Police immediately stopped their pursuit.

The dog released the girl instantly at the handler’s command.

She was rushed to hospital and is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to look for the suspects involved in the home invasion.

The first man is described as tall, about 6 foot 3, and 20 to 30-years-old. He has long dark hair worn in a braid and dark facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a black muscle shirt, black shorts, a black hat and sunglasses.

The second man is described as shorter than 6 foot 3. He has shoulder-length curly hair and a beard. He was wearing a red hat and a red shirt reading “ELMO,” with the Sesame Street character’s face.

Police continue to investigate the home invasion as well as the injuries from the canine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.