Child dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Saskatoon

A 5-year-old is dead after a canoe capsized southeast of Saskatoon.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 7 around 6:30 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Saskatoon RCMP responded to a report of a capsized canoe at the Bradwell Reservoir, located roughly 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Police say a man and boy were canoeing when it overturned. They were able to recover the body of the child who was taken to the hospital by STARS. He was declared dead and his family has been notified, RCMP said.

Allan Fire Department, Allan Search and Rescue and Saskatoon police air services continue to search for the man.

The public has been asked to avoid the area while first responders are on the scene.