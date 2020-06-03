SASKATOON -- Construction on the Chief Whitecap Park Trail Enhancement project will begin Thursday, Meewasin Valley Authority says.

The project includes the development of 2.7 kilometres of new primary trail through the site, new site amenities and expanded parking lots.

Construction will begin Thursday and is scheduled to be done by the end of July, according to a news release.

Initial construction will focus on the parking lot followed by trail development and amenities.

The contractor for the project is Keystone Paving.