

Carla Shynkaruk, CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon will know more this spring about how the Chief Mistawasis Bridge has affected traffic.

“It is normal practice that we'll wait until weather turns and we'll do a nice healthy dose of data collection and do some analysis,” acting director of transportation Jay Magus said.

The bridge opened in October with the aim of taking pressure off the Circle Drive bridge and rerouting people headed to the north industrial area. It was also hoped to alleviate the traffic congestion on Attridge Drive around the Central Avenue intersection.

Commuter Dawn Giesbrecht, who lives in Silverspring, told CTV Saskatoon the intersection at Central and Attridge is not adequate.

Brittney Green, however, said it has been fantastic.

“I live in Evergreen just off McOrmond and I work at Norseman Structures and I couldn't ask for a more direct route to work."

Magus said the city has received mostly positive feedback so far and a complete report will be made public in June.