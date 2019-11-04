

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A pair accused of trying to cash forged cheques at a bank were released by police after allegedly showing fake identification to officers.

On Oct. 4, two people tried to use forged Government of Canada cheques and false identification to defraud a financial institution in Unity, according to a news release from RCMP.

Mounties located two suspects later the same day. After providing fake I.D. to officers, they were released for court under false identities, RCMP said.

Unity RCMP has issued arrest warrants tor Allan Eugene Opikokew, 36, and Candace Kelly Gerard, 33. Their charges include attempting fraud and obstruction of a police officer.