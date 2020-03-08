SASKATOON -- Fire crews were on the scene of a chemical fire at the Nutrien Vanscoy Potash Operation, late Saturday night.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department, along with assistance from the R.M. of Montrose Fire Department, were called to the site around 10:20 p.m.

Hazardous materials support was requested in dealing with the blaze involving three storage tanks.

Four fire engines in total were on scene for several hours well into Sunday morning. The Saskatoon Fire Department left the scene around 5 a.m., but says incident is still ongoing.

A damage estimate is not available at this time and no injuries were reported.

Descriptions and amounts of the products that caught fire are also not yet available.