Check out this 'breathtaking' Sask. $1.2M house overlooking Emma Lake

EMMA LAKE -

A house, north of Prince Albert, stands out for its views of one of Saskatchewan’s famous lakes.

The Emma Lake home, located on Janice Place, has more than 3,200 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Heather Fritz and Kim Stevenson are the real estate agents for the home.

“The view is breathtaking, that’s the first thing you notice,” Stevenson says.

All three floors, including the basement, large windows with lakefront views.

“The basement doesn’t feel like a basement,” Stevenson says.

The house was built in 2004 and has only had one owner.

“It was built by that owner and has been impeccably maintained. It’s like new,” Fritz tells CTV News.

The home is centred around a river rock fireplace — making it the perfect place to spend both Saskatchewan summers and winters, according to Fritz.

“I can see a family here that is going to use it for years to come,” Fritz says.

“There’s bedrooms and places to sleep on each floor, it’s easy access for people who have mobility issues and you can be here year-round. You could have the most amazing family Christmas.”

The Emma Lake house is listed for $1.25 million.